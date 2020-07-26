1/
JOHN W. KOCHER
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John W. Kocher, age 70, passed away at home on June 25, 2020.

John was born in Hastings, Nebraska on May 29, 1950 to Louis J. Kocher, Jr and Lois Kocher. John is survived by his wife Virginia, son Garret, Garret's wife Kaylyn, grandaughter Lily and arriving in August granddaughter Addison, his sisters Debbie and Marty.

He is also survived by his father & mother-in-law, James and Claudell Hofstetter, brother-in-law Russell Branson, sister-in-law Vickie McLean and her husband Pat, brother-in-law Richard Hofstetter and his wife Maria, and several nieces and nephews.

In April 1973, John went to work for Far West Products owned by Church's Fried Chicken. Far West Products built the fryers used in the Church's Fried Chicken stores.

Far West Products was sold to Popeye's AFC and became Ultrafryer Manufacturing. After Ultrafryer was sold two more times, and 43 years of dedicated service, John retired from Ultrafryer, as Director of Manufacturing, in November 2017.

John's hobbies included building and remodeling houses, landscaping, restoring old furniture, working on cars, playing poker with family and friends, and going to casinos.

A memorial service honoring John will be held at a later time.

If you would like to be notified when the memorial service will be held, please text your name and number to 210-275-2393.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved