John W. Kocher, age 70, passed away at home on June 25, 2020.

John was born in Hastings, Nebraska on May 29, 1950 to Louis J. Kocher, Jr and Lois Kocher. John is survived by his wife Virginia, son Garret, Garret's wife Kaylyn, grandaughter Lily and arriving in August granddaughter Addison, his sisters Debbie and Marty.

He is also survived by his father & mother-in-law, James and Claudell Hofstetter, brother-in-law Russell Branson, sister-in-law Vickie McLean and her husband Pat, brother-in-law Richard Hofstetter and his wife Maria, and several nieces and nephews.

In April 1973, John went to work for Far West Products owned by Church's Fried Chicken. Far West Products built the fryers used in the Church's Fried Chicken stores.

Far West Products was sold to Popeye's AFC and became Ultrafryer Manufacturing. After Ultrafryer was sold two more times, and 43 years of dedicated service, John retired from Ultrafryer, as Director of Manufacturing, in November 2017.

John's hobbies included building and remodeling houses, landscaping, restoring old furniture, working on cars, playing poker with family and friends, and going to casinos.

A memorial service honoring John will be held at a later time.

If you would like to be notified when the memorial service will be held, please text your name and number to 210-275-2393.