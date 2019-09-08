Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
John W. Smith Obituary
September 25, 1926 - September 2, 2019
John W. "Smitty" Smith born in Beeville, Texas on September 25, 1926; went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2019 at the age of 92. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Lillian F. Smith. Survivors include his loving daughters Debbie S. Simpson and Christie S. Kitchens, Grandchildren Christopher Draffkorn, Matthew Simpson, Gary Simpson, Cory Simpson, Michelle Dawdy, Christina Delgado, Carol Reichenbacher, Chris Yarborough and their Spouses and numerous Great Grandchildren along with other family members and friends. His second wife Margie E. Smith also precedes him in death.

Visitation will begin on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019
