John W. Williamson, 86, passed away on Oct. 27 in San Antonio. John was born in Dallas on March 6, 1933. He attended the University of Maryland before serving two years in the Army. He graduated from North Texas State University. He met Virginia Durland in Dallas and they married on Aug. 23, 1958. He received a professional engineering degree from University of Houston and enjoyed a rewarding, 34-year career at Southwestern Bell/AT&T. John and Virginia raised three daughters.
John had a passion for shooting, hunting, and camping. He enjoyed many summers in Ely, Minnesota. As an antiques collector and dealer, he possessed an extensive knowledge of various collectables. John was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, a brother in the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity, a member of the American Legion, and a lifetime member of the Alamo Gun Club.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Marcel and Niota Williamson, and his sister, Anne Neikirk. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; his daughters: Deborah (and Louis) Giugliano, Katherine Williamson, and Rebecca (and James) Bogan; and his grandchildren: Brittany Giugliano, Ashley (and John) Doyle, and Shane and Heather Bogan.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton with Msgr. Connor McGrath officiating. Memorials may be given to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church or .
Published in Express-News on Nov. 2, 2019