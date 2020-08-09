John William David Evans, age 75, passed peacefully away on August 2, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.

John was born on June 25, 1945 in Sioux City to Clem and Dorothy Evans. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, cousin, and friend who will be dearly missed. At age fifteen, John met the love of his life, Mary M. Evans and married her on August 25, 1965 and shared a blessed marriage of 53 years with his sweetheart.

Mr. Evans was preceded in death by his parents and his loving and devoted wife, Mary. He is survived by his 3 children: Jennifer, Bryce, and Linda, their spouses, and grandchildren: Anthony, Zachary, Rebecca, Samual and Zoey.

Arrangements for Mr. Evans are being held under the direction of Sunset Funeral Home in San Antonio, TX.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, http://act.alz.org/goto/johnwdevans, as he fought bravely to the end. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.