John William Erwin Sr.
1938 - 2020
John William Erwin, Sr., age 82, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

John was born on January 10, 1938 in Sioux City, Iowa and graduated from Heelan High School in Sioux City in 1955 and attended Marquette University; the University of So. Dakota and graduated from the University of Nebraska. John enlisted in the Army in 1955 and had a decorated 26-year military career, including 55 paratrooper jumps, artillery, drill Sgt. – Recruiting, Vietnam Vet with a Purple Heart; 2 Bronze Stars, 1 with V – Legion of Merit and retiring as a Command Sgt. Major in 1984 with his family in Omaha, NE. Here, he began his second career as a JROTC Instructor at Bryan H.S. for 11 years.

John married Karen McAndrews in 1961. He was preceded in death by his parents Aubrey Wayne Erwin and Margaret Kathryn O'Mera; sister Mary Grace Nieman and brother Robert J. Nelson. He is survived by his wife Karen and 4 sons John W. Jr. (Amy Martinson), Troy M. (Juliet Peterson), Thomas F. (Jen Heilmann) and Chris P. (Stacie Fisch); along with 13 favorite grandchildren. Three sons live in San Antonio. John and Karen moved to San Antonio to join their growing family and chase after that little white ball.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

ROSARYTUESDAY, JUNE 23, 20207:00 P.M.PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

MASSWEDNESDAY, JUNE 24, 20201:00 P.M.BLESSED SACRAMENT

CATHOLIC CHURCH

Msgr. O'Gorman will officiate. Interment in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
JUN
23
Rosary
07:00 - 07:30 PM
Porter Loring North Chapel
JUN
24
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
June 22, 2020
