John William Stewart, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 79.John married the love of his life, Judy (Gilmore) on May 29, 1968 in Lubbock, Texas. Together they raised three children.John was born in Coffeyville, Kansas on September 6, 1940, to Richard and Mildred Stewart. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1963 with a Master's Degree in Geology and went on to honorably serve his Country as a pilot in the USAF. These proved to be some of the happiest years of his life.During John's years in the Air Force he flew both the T-38 and the A-1 Skyraider in addition to being an instructor pilot for the T-38 at Reese AFB. John's dedication and bravery while serving his Country earned him numerous awards and commendations including The Distinguished Flying Cross; 11 Air Medals and a Purple Heart. He was a Vietnam Veteran. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Air Force never left him, as friends and family will attest.After retiring from the Air Force John had a successful 30-plus years in the oil and gas industry working as a geologist.John was preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother Charles. He is survived by Judy, his beloved wife of 51 years. Son Brad Stewart; daughters Tammy Rogers and Kristi (Kyle) Riggs. Grandchildren, Brittany Schier (Kevin); Mackenzie Bridger (Timmy); Ryan Webb and Cole Riggs; great grandchildren Kade and Harper; and brother Dick Stewart (Francie).Among the things he will be remembered for, the most prominent will be his perseverance against all odds – he never gave up. He will also be remembered for his immense love for his family and friends.A visitation will be held Thursday, April 9 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Sunset Memorial. Live streaming of the funeral service will be Friday, April 10 at 12:00PM on Facebook via Sunset Memorial's Facebook page. Interment with full military honors will take place at Ft. Sam Houston at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2020