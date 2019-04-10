|
March 29, 1923 - March 26, 2019
John William Weber, Sr. went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2019. He was born to George and Mina Weber on March 29, 1923 in San Antonio, Texas. He is a graduate of Harlendale High School.
He served as an electricians mate during World War II on two ships, the Battleship Idaho and the Aircraft Carrier Hornet. Once he separated from the Navy in 1946, he moved back to San Antonio and entered the electrical trade. A second and far more important decision was to propose to Dorothy Virginia Moore, who had been his back fence neighbor when they were both 5 years of age. John and Dorothy stayed in touch off and on through the years, including the war years when he served in the United States Navy and she served in the WAVES. They were married on John's birthday, March 29, 1946. This year would have been their 73rd anniversary.
After John and Dorothy married, they agreed that their faith in Jesus Christ would be at the center of their marriage and life. John went on to serve as a Deacon at Shearer Hills Baptist Church until he and Dorothy moved to Canyon Lake after their retirement in 1987. He was also a Thirty-Second Degree Mason and a member of Canyon Lake Masonic Lodge.
John is survived by his bride of 73 years, Dorothy Virginia Weber, a daughter, Nancy Gail Stockbridge and her husband Jim, a son, John W. Weber, Jr. and his wife Connie, grandchildren Peggy Green, Ronal Green, wife Melissa and four great-grandchildren, James Stockbridge, wife Lana and three great-grandchildren, grandson John William Weber, III and wife Emily Moore, and granddaughter Amy Marcelle Weber.
John was a humble, gentle, honorable and scrupulously honest man. He had no pretense. He was dedicated to his Lord, his church, his family and his trade. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorials may be made to the South Texas Children's Home Ministries, Beeville, Texas or the Ecumenical Center for Education, Counseling & Health of San Antonio.
A memorial service will be held at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter No.2 on April 15, at 1:15 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 10, 2019