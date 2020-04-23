|
|
It is with a heavy heart that we announce that John passed away on April 2, 2020. Born in Overland Park, Kansas he was the son of Larry and Helen Wilson. John served in the United States Coast Guard from 1981-2005. John loved being outdoors and riding his bike. He was a loyal Kansas City Chiefs fan and, more importantly, a loyal friend.His father, Larry Dean Wilson, precedes John in death. He is survived by his mother, Mary Helen Wilson; three sisters, Sandra Tristan, Lori Wilson, and Toni Bowen; nieces and nephew, Alexandra Hatfield, Samantha Abarak, and Sean Wilkes. In addition to his family, he is survived by his great friends, Randy and Amanda Leslie, and their son, London Leslie. Also surviving is his loyal dog Creeker, who resides with Randy and Amanda.John will remain in our hearts forever.Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, John's funeral and burial with Military Honors will be private. There will be a memorial celebrated at a future date when it is safe for family and friends to gather again.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the listed Animal Rescue organizations.ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/animal-rescueand/orRed Rover https://redrover.org/responders/
Published in Express-News on Apr. 23, 2020