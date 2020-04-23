Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zoeller Funeral Home
615 Landa
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-2349
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN WILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN WILSON Obituary

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that John passed away on April 2, 2020. Born in Overland Park, Kansas he was the son of Larry and Helen Wilson. John served in the United States Coast Guard from 1981-2005. John loved being outdoors and riding his bike. He was a loyal Kansas City Chiefs fan and, more importantly, a loyal friend.His father, Larry Dean Wilson, precedes John in death. He is survived by his mother, Mary Helen Wilson; three sisters, Sandra Tristan, Lori Wilson, and Toni Bowen; nieces and nephew, Alexandra Hatfield, Samantha Abarak, and Sean Wilkes. In addition to his family, he is survived by his great friends, Randy and Amanda Leslie, and their son, London Leslie. Also surviving is his loyal dog Creeker, who resides with Randy and Amanda.John will remain in our hearts forever.Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, John's funeral and burial with Military Honors will be private. There will be a memorial celebrated at a future date when it is safe for family and friends to gather again.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the listed Animal Rescue organizations.ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/animal-rescueand/orRed Rover https://redrover.org/responders/

Published in Express-News on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -