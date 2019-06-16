|
|
July 9, 1944 - June 2, 2019
John L. Frizzell passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on June 2, 2019. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Cora Lee, his brother, Jim and sister, Melinda. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn and daughter, Kelly Frizzell-Sneckenberger and son, Jesse. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Taylor, two brothers, Tilman and Paul and two stepsons, Lonnie and Ronnie Bain.
John was born in Crystal City in 1944 moving to San Antonio in 1962.
John served in the army as a medic in Vietnam. He worked as a supervisor until his retirement at M & D Distributors.
John loved everything having to do with the outdoors and was an avid hunter and gunsmith. John was a major influence in so many people's lives. Many thought of him as a father figure and would call on him for advice. His compassionate ways left indelible marks on all that knew and met him and memories of him will be profoundly cherished by all. John, you will be greatly missed by all but happily remembered.
Memorial Service:
June 25, 2019 at 10 am at Fort Sam Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd 78209
This will be a celebration of John's life since all who knew him wouldn't like anything formal. We would love to hear how he put a mark on your life.
Rest in peace daddy
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019