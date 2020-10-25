1/1
JOHNNY BUSH
Johnny Bush was born on February 17, 1935 in Houston, Texas and passed away on October 16, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by his loving family.

The public and the press had labeled Bush the "Country Caruso." No other male voice in country music could match Bush's soaring operatic pipes. He was signed on the RCA label at the time, and a tune he wrote titled Whiskey River was steadily climbing the charts. It was his first single on RCA. After his induction into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, he released an autobiography, Whiskey River (Take My Mind): The True Story of Texas Honky-Tonk, published by University of Texas Press. Released at the same time was a new album, Kashmere Garden Mud:

A very special Television Tribute to Johnny Bush will be broadcast on Mission Park Cares KABB Fox29 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 7:30 AM.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com within his

memorial page.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
