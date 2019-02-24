|
September 9, 1983 - February 18, 2019
Johnny De La Cruz, born September 9, 1983 in San Antonio, Texas passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 35 years. Mr. De La Cruz is survived by his wife, Flor I. De La Cruz; sons; Jason and Joshua Escobedo; daughter, Allison Escobedo; parents, Rudy and Isabel De La Cruz; sisters, Alma and Nancy De La Cruz; brother, Rudy De La Cruz, Jr.; nephew, Jeremiah Contreras; and numerous other relatives and friends. Mr. De La Cruz was strong in his faith. He enjoyed watching his children play sports, spending time on the river in Bandera, and to Bar-B-Que and Hunt. We were blessed to have Johnny in our lives for 35 years. Visitation will begin on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Camero Funeral Home. A Rosary Service will be held Monday Evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Procession will depart the Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. for a 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church. Burial will follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Camero Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019