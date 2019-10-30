|
|
Johnny V. De Leon, 82 passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday October 21, 2019. He is now home with our Lord reunited with family and friends. Born on November 11, 1936 in San Antonio, TX to Antonio and Antonia De Leon. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ernest De Leon and Joe De Leon, and sister Katy Gonzales. Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kathy De Leon; children, John De Leon (Christy), Nancy Tompkins, Trisha Castro and Christy Longoria (Jimmy); sisters, Mary Ann (Nena) Sanchez and Gloria De Leon; 9 grandchildren, Michelle De Leon, Celeste Johnson (Andrew), Lexie De Leon, Madison De Leon, Brenna Tompkins, Michael Garza (Lucia), Danny Martinez, Cameron Martinez and Mariah Longoria (Benjamin Williams); 5 great-grandchildren, Maverick, Remington, Kyrie, Ayden and Liyanna; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is loved by so many and will greatly be missed.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to begin at 3:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. To view the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 30, 2019