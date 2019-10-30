Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny De Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny De Leon


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny De Leon Obituary

Johnny V. De Leon, 82 passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday October 21, 2019. He is now home with our Lord reunited with family and friends. Born on November 11, 1936 in San Antonio, TX to Antonio and Antonia De Leon. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ernest De Leon and Joe De Leon, and sister Katy Gonzales. Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kathy De Leon; children, John De Leon (Christy), Nancy Tompkins, Trisha Castro and Christy Longoria (Jimmy); sisters, Mary Ann (Nena) Sanchez and Gloria De Leon; 9 grandchildren, Michelle De Leon, Celeste Johnson (Andrew), Lexie De Leon, Madison De Leon, Brenna Tompkins, Michael Garza (Lucia), Danny Martinez, Cameron Martinez and Mariah Longoria (Benjamin Williams); 5 great-grandchildren, Maverick, Remington, Kyrie, Ayden and Liyanna; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is loved by so many and will greatly be missed.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to begin at 3:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. To view the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now