Oh Johnny! I will miss you. I had the great pleasure to work with you in the 1990'd in the Chamber and in the Republican Party.. I am so proud of all you accomplished in the Republican Party- who would have known that when I recruited you for precinct chairman who would accomplish so much! And we have come full circle since I am now executive director of AACOG. You were special and did so much in this world.

Diane Rath

Friend