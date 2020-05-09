Dr. Johnny E. Lovejoy II, age 57, of San Antonio, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020.He was born in Brooklyn, New York, completed Norwich University in Vermont and served with the USAF for 14 years. He was founder and owner of Lovejoy and Associates Inc., since 1985, he was on the Board of Directors for Community First Health Plans, a member of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), was the Texas Commissioner on Law Enforcement and was active with the Republican Party of Texas. Dr. Lovejoy met Mary in San Antonio, and they were married in June 1990.He is preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Lovejoy and sister, Shirley Lovejoy.Survived by his wife, Mary Lovejoy; daughters, Adriana Lovejoy and Kayla Lovejoy; son, Johnny Lovejoy III; parents, Johnny E. Lovejoy and Juanita Bridges; sisters, Monique Lovejoy, Tanya Lovejoy-Capers, LaTanya Lovejoy-Gregory, Dorothy Lovejoy and Tamiko Lovejoy.Visitation will be on Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough. You are invited to signThe guestbook atwww.porterloirng.comArrangements with
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 9, 2020.