Johnny E. Lovejoy
1962 - 2020
Dr. Johnny E. Lovejoy II, age 57, of San Antonio, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020.He was born in Brooklyn, New York, completed Norwich University in Vermont and served with the USAF for 14 years. He was founder and owner of Lovejoy and Associates Inc., since 1985, he was on the Board of Directors for Community First Health Plans, a member of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), was the Texas Commissioner on Law Enforcement and was active with the Republican Party of Texas. Dr. Lovejoy met Mary in San Antonio, and they were married in June 1990.He is preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Lovejoy and sister, Shirley Lovejoy.Survived by his wife, Mary Lovejoy; daughters, Adriana Lovejoy and Kayla Lovejoy; son, Johnny Lovejoy III; parents, Johnny E. Lovejoy and Juanita Bridges; sisters, Monique Lovejoy, Tanya Lovejoy-Capers, LaTanya Lovejoy-Gregory, Dorothy Lovejoy and Tamiko Lovejoy.Visitation will be on Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Porter Loring on McCullough. You are invited to signThe guestbook atwww.porterloirng.comArrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 AM
Porter Loring McCullough
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY
sharee fleming
Friend
May 9, 2020
Oh Johnny! I will miss you. I had the great pleasure to work with you in the 1990'd in the Chamber and in the Republican Party.. I am so proud of all you accomplished in the Republican Party- who would have known that when I recruited you for precinct chairman who would accomplish so much! And we have come full circle since I am now executive director of AACOG. You were special and did so much in this world.
Diane Rath
Friend
May 9, 2020
It was an honor to know you, Johnny! God Bless!
Patty
Friend
