Johnny G. Rios Jr. was born on September 29, 1959 and went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2019 at the age of 60. He was a sworn member for the San Antonio Police Department and retired as a Detective after 32 years of service. He was happiest when he was fishing, playing God's music, helping others, or spending time with his loving family. His other hobbies included gardening, reading scripture and collecting vehicles. He was involved in ACTS, Shields of Christ, Ministry of the Third Cross and Prison Ministry.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Montez Rios Sr. He is survived by his mother, Antonia Garcia; siblings Joe (Angelic), Gilbert, Gerald, and Mary Ellen Rios; wife, Martha Rios, children Kristen Benson (Nigel), Sara Rios, Denise Hernandez, Emily Rios, Rachel Rios, Johnny A. Rios III, Sydney Nuñez, and Marisa Rios; grandchildren Elizabeth, Paul and Abigail Benson.
Service information will be available on Johnny's Tribute at www.porterloring.com.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019