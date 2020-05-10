Johnny Reyes, Jr., beloved husband and father, loyal friend and patriot, known by many as "Chief Reyes," was called Home by our Lord on May 4, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1940, in San Antonio, TX, to the late John Reyes and Oralia Guerra Reyes. Johnny is survived by his wife, Gail Reyes; children, Yvonne Reyes Wheeler (significant other Jeffery Mahan), Michael Reyes (Cristin) and Elizabeth Bowlin; grandchildren, Madison Wheeler, Ashland Reyes and Zachary Reyes; sister, Gloria Gutierrez; and former son-in-law, Scott Wheeler. He is predeceased by his spouse, Elizabeth Reyes and brother, Ralph Reyes.Johnny's love for his family was closely followed by his love for his country with 33 years of proud military service, initially as a United States Marine (Vietnam War) and concluding as an Air Force Reservist and Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 433rd Military Airlift Wing, Lackland AFB, TX (Operation Desert Storm). Mr. Reyes cherished the many friends and colleagues in his military career, in his years as an engineering technician, and in his community, most recently at Salem Lutheran Church in Tomball, TX.For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.