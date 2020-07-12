Johnnye was born to Juan and Clara Mendoza in Sequin, Texas. Later her family relocated to San Antonio, Texas. She worked at Joskes of Texas and Tesoro Petroleum.

In January 1978 she married the love of her life, Dennis C. Lynch, and soon they moved to Grand Junction, Colorado. Together they started their own business, the current being GPI. Johnnye devoted her life to her family; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Johnny volunteered for the Domestic Violence Project and Latimer House in Grand Junction and later went on to hold yearly Christmas parties for the victims and their children. Her service for domestic violence lasted for over 30 years. She was always generous to their project and was very giving to all. Johnnye's hobbies included karate, where she earned her brown belt. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, her family, dogs, and birds. She loved planting and nurturing her patio garden. She had a love and fascination for gemology. She could spot a diamond in the rough. She had an undying love for her dogs and birds.

Johnnye crossed over with the angels at her favorite place, Lake Powell, Utah. She was dedicated to her faith in God and grounded her family with her devotion to Him.

Johnnye is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Clara Mendoza; and her beloved granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Romero.

Johnnye is survived by her husband, Dennis C. Lynch; daughter, Andrea Thomas; son-in-law, Chuck Thomas; grandchildren, Devin Romero, Jacob Thomas, and Lexi Thomas; great-grandchildren, Daniel Dores-Romero and Aiden and Olivia Romero. She is survived by her sister, Dianne Hail; and, of course, her dogs and birds.

Johnnye left her mark on this world and shone brighter than a diamond! She will forever beloved and remembered. Her service will be officiated by Robert Clifford on at 1PM on July 11, 2020, at her daughter's home located at 21160 Little Park Road, Glade Park, Colorado. The service will be outdoors and COVID safe. All are welcome. To know her was to love her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 18 at 3PM in San Antonio, Texas, for her family at the Lynch home.

Flowers can be sent to 2016 Tiara Court, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

Donations can be sent to Latimer, 1331 Hermosa Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81506 in Johnnye's name, or Roice-Hurst, 362 28 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

FLY HIGH NANA!