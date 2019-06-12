|
December 29, 1931 - June 8, 2019
Yvonne Jonas was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 29, 1931. She was called home to rest by God on June 8, 2019, passing peacefully at home.
Yvonne was a much beloved figure in San Antonio's LGBTQ community and fierce ally for all. Aside from working with PFLAG and hosting meetings and a Help Line in her home, she had also been involved with numerous other advocacy groups.
Yvonne was preceded in death by Leroy Jonas, her husband of 58 years, her mother Melba Vaughan, and stepfather H.H. Vaughan.
She is survived by her daughter Jennifer and her partner Debra Wyrick, along with their daughter Reily Jonas. Yvonne is also survived by her son Roger and his husband Tracey Rinehart of Dallas; her loving companion, Jack Cawood, who enjoyed many adventures with Yvonne; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and the community she lovingly refers to as her PFLAG family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 504 Ave. E, San Antonio, TX 78215, followed by a light reception and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PFLAG San Antonio (pflagsanantonio.org) or Grace Lutheran Church (gracesa.org).
Published in Express-News on June 12, 2019