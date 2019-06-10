|
October 24, 1992 Jonathan Daniel Witter, of Bulverde, Texas, recently went to be with the Lord at the age of 26.
Born October 24, 1992 to Bruce & Deborah Witter in San Antonio, Texas, Jonathan was raised in Blanco, Texas and later moved with his family back to San Antonio.
Jonathan was a passionate young man who deeply loved God, his family, and his friends. Intelligent, entertaining, thoughtful, and compassionate, Jonathan never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone he could.
He was a gifted drummer, amazing artist, and enjoyed working with his hands. He could see beauty and potential in discarded or neglected things and found great pride in restoring and creating-from cars to landscaping to remodeling.
The depth of his talent, know- ledge, and skill in so many areas was astounding.
To those who knew him, Jonathan will be remembered for his adorable smile, playful nature, eagerness to learn, and slightly wicked sense of humor. Throughout his life, God used Jonathan in many profound ways to reveal His love and grace to those around him.
Jonathan is survived by the love of his life, daughter Alice Marie-Ann Witter, parents Bruce & Deborah Witter, his two sisters and their husbands Shelly & Dominic Pena and Julie & Daniel Jennings, grandparents Antoinette Williamson and Larry Sanchez, uncles and aunts TJ & Susan Burkholder, Kris Burkholder, Beth Witter, cousins Nicki & Jay Harvey, Jessie Burkholder, and Dylan Witter, as well as nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. He was deeply loved in life and will be cherished in memory.
A memorial service to celebrate Jonathan's life will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 11am, at River City Community Church, 16765 Lookout Rd, Selma, TX 78154. A reception at same location will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Alliance of Mental Health (NAMI). Go to www.nami.org/give, check the box for In memory of someone (below the donated amount), and enter Jonathan Witter for the name.
Published in Express-News on June 10, 2019