March 8, 1924 - June 9, 2019
John D. Carver went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2019, at age 95. He was born in San Antonio, Texas to Gertrude and Fred Carver, Sr. John graduated from Brackenridge High School and served in WWII, Europe, Army-Air Force 632nd Air Material Squadron. In 1947, he graduated from the San Antonio Police Academy and married Jean Henderson. He left the police department as a Detective in 1960, beginning his career in automobile sales and management. John worked for Smith Chevrolet, Mission Chevrolet and Gunn Auto Group. He doted on his grandkids, found leisure at his Countryside Ranch and Lake Dunlap home, was a master storyteller and loved watching football.
John is reunited in Heaven with his wife and their eldest son John F. Carver. He is survived by daughters Candace Thompson (Bill) and Joy Holley (Van), son Jay Carver (Laura), grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: June 28, 2019, 9:30 A.M., Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX. The family asks in lieu of flowers for donations to a and wishes to thank staff and caregivers at Frank M. Tejeda Texas State Veterans Home, Kindred Hospice and friends at Brookdale of Amber Oaks Assisted Living.
Published in Express-News on June 13, 2019