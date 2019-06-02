November 12, 1986 - May 23, 2019

Jonathan Mallory Wassik, age 32, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Lafayette, LA.

He was born on November 12, 1986 in Corpus Christi, TX, to parents Angelica and Michael Wassik. Jonathan graduated in 2005 from Richard King High School, Corpus Christi and attended Texas A&M, Corpus Christi and Southern Louisiana Community College in pursuit of his true passion to learn. He joined the Louisiana National Guard in 2008. Along with multiple flood and hurricane activations by Louisiana, Jonathan deployed on active duty to Iraq in 2010 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. His last active duty deployment was to Guantan- amo Bay, Cuba from 2013 to 2014. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Angelica L. Saenz; Marie S. Wassik and his grandfather, Edward J. Wassik. Jonathan is survived by his parents, Angelica and Michael Wassik; brothers, Jason and Justin Wassik; brother in law, Jose Luis Rocha Alonso (spouse to Jason Wassik); special friend, Lindsey Grimes; all his "Brothers in Arms" and his beloved dog, Spanky.

SERVICE

TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2019

12:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

Interment with Military Honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cannon Recovery House or Camp Hope. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

