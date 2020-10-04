Jonathan "Jon" Richard Gordon, age 67, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 with his loving wife by his side in San Antonio, Texas after a short but brave battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born September 27, 1953 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Nancy Jawer Gordon and Jerome H. Gordon.

Jon grew up in Chappaqua, New York and attended The University of Rochester, after which he proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Navy Nuclear Submarine Engineering Officer on the USS James Monroe (SSBN 622), after which he earned his Masters of Business Administration from Cornell University.

He spent most of his professional career working in Wall Street firms. He was active in the community of Hoboken New Jersey where he resided for 23 years. Jon was working in his office on the 13th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11, 2001 and bravely made his way to safety, assisting and guiding many others to safety as well along the way. In 2008, he relocated to San Antonio to work for USAA of which he was a member for over 45 years. Jon retired from USAA in 2015. Here in San Antonio, Jon served on the Board of Directors of Jewish Family Services and most recently as Treasurer for the Board of Trustees at Congregation Agudas Achim. One of Jon's greatest joys was including airmen completing their basic training at Lackland Air Force Base for Thanksgiving dinner each year with his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Nancy and Jerome Gordon. Jon is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 7 years, Susan Gordon; four-legged furry son Flash Gordon; stepchildren Hilary Staff (Los Angeles, California), Lianne Staff (San Marcos, Texas) and Evan Staff (New York City). Brother James (Jim) Gordon (Cynthia) – Hingham, Mass, Sister Joan Gordon (Albany, NY), Nieces Christine Ferrara (Marco) and Sarah Hinchey (Kyle), great nephew Keegan Hinchey and great nieces Guliana and Sabrina Ferrara and a lifetime of friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery the services will be private, however friends that wish they could be present are invited to view the livestream of beginning at 9:15 AM CST on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 on Jon's obituary page at www.PorterLoring.com. Rabbi Sharon Cohen and Hazzan David Silverstein will co-officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Thea Bloom Memorial Fund at Congregation Agudas Achim https://agudas-achim.org/donate-now or Jon's Memorial Fundraiser for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network http://support.pancan.org/goto/Jongordon.

Our shipmate has passed on before us.

Whether by enemy action, the remorseless sea, or the ravages of time and age,

We must accept that God has called you to where we cannot yet follow.

We commend your body to the deep, and your soul to God Almighty.

May God grant you fair winds and following seas.

Godspeed, shipmate.

We will miss you...

