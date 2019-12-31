Home

Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Trinity Church
5415 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Joretta Sims Humphries


1931 - 2019
Joretta Sims Humphries Obituary

Joretta Sims Humphries, 88 was born in Emmet, Arkansas on April 29, 1931. She graduated from Hope High School and attended Southwestern Bible College in Waxahachie, Texas.

In 1953, Joretta met Wayburn Dean (Bud) Humphries in Ft. Worth, Texas and they were married that same year. She is survived by her husband, Bud Humphries, her daughter, Deborah Humphries, daughter Kim Schmidt, daughter Shawn McCormick-White, six grandchildren; Nathan and Danny Schmidt, Calen and Jordan McCormick, Julie Hodges and Maggie Steitler and five great grandchildren.

Joretta was preceded in death by her parents, Mabel Easterling Wade and Charlie Odis Sims, her son-in-law, Dennis McCormick and her great grandson, Jay Hodges. Joretta passed peacefully into Jesus' arms on December 28, 2019. She gave so much to so many throughout her life.

We all love her dearly and she will be forever missed. Visitation will be at Schertz Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm.

The funeral will be at Trinity Church, 5415 N. Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Tx on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a in her name.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 31, 2019
