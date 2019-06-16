|
|
February 9, 1966 - June 8, 2019
Jorge "Chochin" Salinas went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 53.
He was born on February 9, 1966 in Eagle Pass, Texas. He was the son of a man whom could barely read nor write and son of a woman with basic education which he made proud.
He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School "Mighty Mustang" in San Antonio, Texas and University of Houston "Cougar" in Houston, Texas as double major in Computer Engineering and Mathematics. He was the epitome of a Texan.
He was a proud father, "Mighty Mustang", and "UH Cougar" whom loved cowboy boots, hats, Wrangler jeans, and .... He is reunited in heaven with his father Margarito "Mago" Salinas .
He is loved and will be deeply missed by his mother Hermelinda "Meli" Salinas, children John Thomas "JT" and Christina "Tina" Salinas, and mother of his children
Mirna "Mirn" Maldonado, siblings Maricela "Chela" Ramirez (Husband: Rigoberto "Rigo"), Mario "Mayito" Salinas (Wife: Elisa "Lisa"), and Juana Maria del Carmen "Mimi" Castillo (Husband: Jose Luis "Pepe"), nieces Isabel "Isa", Marisol "Baskin Beagle" and Elena "Elenita" Castillo, nephews Alberto "Birdie" and Oscar "Oscarito" Escobedo, Tio Cleto and Tia Carmen Barrera, cousin Veronica "Roni" and Carlos "Carlitos" Barrera and numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019
from 2pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm.
S ervices under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home in San Antonio, Texas.
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019