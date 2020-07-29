Mr. Jory Ty Reyes went to be with Angels, Wednesday July 22nd 2020 at the age of 24. Jory was born November 12, 1995 at RAF Lakenheath, England. He was an amazing person who always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye making anyone's day brighter when he entered room a no matter how bad you felt. Jory loved playing card games with his family, going to the movies, and eating nachos. Jory enjoyed watching sports and wasn't afraid to trash talk with anyone. Jory was an avid New England Patriots, UT Longhorns, and New York Yankees fan. Jory loved going on family vacations; his favorite was cruises to the Caribbean, sitting on the beach while watching the waves, and soaking up the sun. Jory will be missed by his parents, Ty and Paulette, his oldest sister Alysen, spouse Kolby Musick, his older brother Andrew Conklin, spouse Kelly, and his younger (Big) brother Braden Reyes. His maternal grandparents Ron and Fluffy Church; paternal grandparents Anibal and Carmen Reyes; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and ALL THE FRIENDS HE HAS MADE THROUGHTOUT HIS LIFE. Jory was truly a Special person that touched a lot of lives. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00AM at Northeast Bible Church 19185 FM 2252 Garden Ridge, TX 78266. To leave a note for the family visit Meadowlawn.net and select obituaries.