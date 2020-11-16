1/1
JOSE â€œJOEâ€� A. REYES
Jose "Joe" A. Reyes, 79, passed away on November 7, 2020.

Born on November 27, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas, he is preceded in death by his parents, Rodolfo and Maria Josefina Reyes; son, Jose "Joey" Jr.; former wife, Jovita; and his brother-in-law, Fred.

Jose is survived by sons, Nicholas (Mercy), Thomas (Marylinda) and Mike (Ruth); grandchildren, Krystal (Alex), Clarissa, Chelsea, Thomas Jr. (Veronica), John and Michelle (David); great-grandchildren, Aven, Jeremiah, Arieana, Ezekiel, Elijah, Ethan, Thomas III and "Baby G" on the way; his sister, Alice; and his extended family and numerous friends.

He loved fishing, drinking cold ones, playing cards, mainly spending time with family and friends. He lived life to the fullest, no matter what! He will be missed dearly and will be in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be at Trevino Funeral Home – 226 Cupples 78237 – on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 9PM, with a Rosary at 7PM, limited to 50 people at a time.

A Procession will depart at 9:50AM on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and arrive at Resurrection of the Lord – 7990 W. Military Dr. 78227 – for Mass at 10:30AM.

Burial will follow at San Fernando Cemetery III – 1735 Cupples 78226.



Published in Express-News on Nov. 16, 2020.
