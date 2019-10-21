|
|
Jose "Joe" Pasquale Regalado Duarte, born to Eva and Joe R. Duarte in 1938, passed on October 13, 2019.
He was a friendly man known for his warm smile, his dedication to helping other veterans and their families. Joe proudly served in the Texas Army National Guard for 33 years, volunteered for The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Public Affairs Committee, and was a member of the American Legion Post #2. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Eva Duarte, his siblings, Henry and Mary and his daughter, Laura. Joe is survived by his wife, Amelia, brother, Robert and sister, Leticia, his grandsons, Miguel, Joey, and Robert, his granddaughters, Alyssa, Marisol, Samantha and Stephanie, great-grandchildren, Ezekiel, Penelope, Liana, Embry and his children, Marco, Roxanna, Cynthia and son-in-law, Robert.
A memorial service on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary, 8008 West Military Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78227, Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church, 7990 Military Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78227, followed by a procession to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 21, 2019