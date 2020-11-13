1/1
JOSE A. NAVEDO-ACEVEDO, III
Jose A. Navedo-Acevedo,III, age 59, passed away on November 10, 2020. He was born in Augsburg, Germany on September 11, 1961. Jose is a beloved son, brother, and father who will be dearly missed.

Jose is survived by his parents, Ana Maria de Navedo and Jose A. Navedo, Sr.; his sons, Tony Navedo, IV, and Luis Navedo, II; his siblings, Jose Navedo, Jr., Vergie Navedo de Stearns, Anita Navedo do Mullen, Luis A. Navedo, Cyndi Navedo do Friedman; and his ex-wife, Linda Johnson and the mother of Luis Navedo, II and Debra Comb.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2-3 pm.

The Funeral Service will be that same day at 3:00 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
