Jose A. Reyes, born on March 20, 1940, was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 79.
He is reunited in Heaven with his granddaughter, Samantha Cerna and his parents, Jose and Maria de la Luz Reyes.
Jose is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Margarita O. Reyes; children, Susana Cerna (Albert), Patricia Montalbo (Noe), Marcos Reyes and Michael Joe Reyes (Stephanie); grandchildren Felix(Lia), Sabrina, Jason, Savannah(Eric), Matthew, Madyson, AJ, Maeghan, and Bella; great-grandchildren, Emma, Mia, Caleb and Raelynn; siblings, Juanita Campos, Raul Reyes, Julian Reyes, Carmen Martinez, Rosa Lopez, Angela Hernandez and Yolanda Alcantar as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2PM until 9PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
A procession will depart at 9AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at for a 10AM Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019