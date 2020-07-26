1/
Jose Alcorta Gonzales born 8/12/1933 in Charlotte, Texas died 7/22/2020 at the age of 86. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joaquin & Felicitas Gonzales and his brothers, Victor, Simon, Ricardo, Joaquin Jr, Redolfo, Trinidad and sister, Juanita. He is survived by wife, Enedina M. Gonzales, Sons, Jaime Gonzales (Anna), David and daughter, Isabel Pena (Ernie); brother, Manuel Gonzales (Ruth) and sister, Estella Calvillo (Jose). Visitation: Tues., July 28 5pm–9pm with Rosary at 7pm Trevino Funeral Home. Mass: Wed., July 29 1130 AM St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment: First Memorial Park Cemetery