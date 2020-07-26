1/
JOSE ALCORTA GONZALES
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Jose Alcorta Gonzales born 8/12/1933 in Charlotte, Texas died 7/22/2020 at the age of 86. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joaquin & Felicitas Gonzales and his brothers, Victor, Simon, Ricardo, Joaquin Jr, Redolfo, Trinidad and sister, Juanita. He is survived by wife, Enedina M. Gonzales, Sons, Jaime Gonzales (Anna), David and daughter, Isabel Pena (Ernie); brother, Manuel Gonzales (Ruth) and sister, Estella Calvillo (Jose). Visitation: Tues., July 28 5pm–9pm with Rosary at 7pm Trevino Funeral Home. Mass: Wed., July 29 1130 AM St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment: First Memorial Park Cemetery




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
JUL
28
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
t. Lawrence Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
2109245801
