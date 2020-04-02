|
Jose Angel Garza, U.S. Army Veteran born on February 6, 1930 went to be with our Lord on March 28, 2020 at the age of 90.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Benjamin and Sista Garza. Daughter, Cynthia Marie Sreehan. Jose is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Virginia P. Garza. Children; Jose Angel Garza Jr. (Nelda) and David P. Garza. Also by his 8 adoring grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all his close family and friends.
The visitation will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78237 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Services will conclude after the services.
Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
The visitation will be limited due to the Declaration set by the city, county, and state officials.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 2, 2020