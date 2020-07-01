1/
JOSE ANGEL GUERRA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jose Angel Guerra age 56 of San Antonio, Texas passed away in his residence peacefully for went to be with the Lord on this day Monday, June 29, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio M. & Genoveva S. Guerra.

He is survived by his 2 children, Kevin & Alexis Nicole Guerra. Sister's, Pamela and Johnny Cano, Olga and Robert Galvan, Esperanza and Manual Ramirez, Rosalinda and Ramon Eslora, Lucy and Tony Ortiz, Maria Susana Esquivel, Carmen Gonzales, Brother Jesse and Guadalupe Guerra, Michael Gonzales, and Girlfriend Mary Zertuche.

No Funeral Service held for he will be Cremated on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Armando /Diana Galvan
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved