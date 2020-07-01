Jose Angel Guerra age 56 of San Antonio, Texas passed away in his residence peacefully for went to be with the Lord on this day Monday, June 29, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents Antonio M. & Genoveva S. Guerra.

He is survived by his 2 children, Kevin & Alexis Nicole Guerra. Sister's, Pamela and Johnny Cano, Olga and Robert Galvan, Esperanza and Manual Ramirez, Rosalinda and Ramon Eslora, Lucy and Tony Ortiz, Maria Susana Esquivel, Carmen Gonzales, Brother Jesse and Guadalupe Guerra, Michael Gonzales, and Girlfriend Mary Zertuche.

No Funeral Service held for he will be Cremated on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 am.