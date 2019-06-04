|
|
April 10, 1940 - June 1, 2019
Jose Antonio Garza born on April 10, 1940 went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019 at the age of 79. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, siblings, and uncles. Antonio is survived by his wife, Carmen M. Garza, Children; Carmen, Martha, Rita, Silvia, and Tony. Followed by 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Trevino Funeral Home with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, June 6, 2019 the chapel service will be at 10:00 a.m. at Trevino Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian.
Published in Express-News on June 4, 2019