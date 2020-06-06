Jose Ariel Dyer was born on June 23, 1954 in Matamoros, Mexico.

Jose was called to be with our Lord on May 30, 2020 at the age of 65.

Jose is preceded in death his grandfather, Guadalupe Salinas; grandmother, Felipa Pastrano; mother, Maria Elena Dyer and sister Patricia Dyer. Jose is survived by his wife Ramona Dyer; daughters Veronica Dyer, Erica Robles, Jessica Dyer, Celeste Yamasaki, Alexis Resendez and Maxie Resendez; sisters, Maria Sanchez and Martha Zuniga; uncle, Geraldo Rodriguez; aunt, Jacinta Rodriguez; 2 sister in laws; 3 brother in laws; 6 nieces; 1 nephew; 12 grandchildren; and 1 great grandson. Dad was a funny, easy going man and was loved and remembered by everyone that met him. Jose was extremely hard working and always a call away. We love you more than yesterday, but not as much as tomorrow. My love you are and always be the love of my life. Please come and join the family of Jose Ariel Dyer as we come, together to honor and pay tribute to a wonderful man. Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Texas Funeral Home Chapel, 2702 Castroville Rd., San Antonio, TX 78237 from 4pm-9pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 Visitation will be held at the Texas Funeral Home Chapel from 8am with a departure at 9:30am for a 10am Catholic Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1114 Willow St., San Antonio, TX 78208, following will be cemetery services 11:30am at San Fernando II, 746 Castroville Rd., San Antonio, TX 78237. Services will be led by police procession.