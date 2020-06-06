JOSE ARIEL DYER
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jose Ariel Dyer was born on June 23, 1954 in Matamoros, Mexico.

Jose was called to be with our Lord on May 30, 2020 at the age of 65.

Jose is preceded in death his grandfather, Guadalupe Salinas; grandmother, Felipa Pastrano; mother, Maria Elena Dyer and sister Patricia Dyer. Jose is survived by his wife Ramona Dyer; daughters Veronica Dyer, Erica Robles, Jessica Dyer, Celeste Yamasaki, Alexis Resendez and Maxie Resendez; sisters, Maria Sanchez and Martha Zuniga; uncle, Geraldo Rodriguez; aunt, Jacinta Rodriguez; 2 sister in laws; 3 brother in laws; 6 nieces; 1 nephew; 12 grandchildren; and 1 great grandson. Dad was a funny, easy going man and was loved and remembered by everyone that met him. Jose was extremely hard working and always a call away. We love you more than yesterday, but not as much as tomorrow. My love you are and always be the love of my life. Please come and join the family of Jose Ariel Dyer as we come, together to honor and pay tribute to a wonderful man. Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Texas Funeral Home Chapel, 2702 Castroville Rd., San Antonio, TX 78237 from 4pm-9pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 Visitation will be held at the Texas Funeral Home Chapel from 8am with a departure at 9:30am for a 10am Catholic Mass at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1114 Willow St., San Antonio, TX 78208, following will be cemetery services 11:30am at San Fernando II, 746 Castroville Rd., San Antonio, TX 78237. Services will be led by police procession.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
TEXAS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Rosary
07:00 PM
TEXAS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
TEXAS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TEXAS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
2702 CASTROVILLE RD.
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 433-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved