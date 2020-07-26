Dr. Jose Armando Coronado entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 89 years.

He was born and raised in San Diego, Texas on September 13, 1930. Dr. Coronado graduated from Brackenridge Highschool in 1946 at the early age of 16.

He started medical school at La Universidad de Nuevo Leon and was drafted into the army for 2 years and had to start medical school all over again on March 17, 1964.

Dr. Coronado practiced medicine for 56 years serving the Eastside community located at 1854 Rigsby Avenue for over 30 years. He was the attending physician for the UTM board at Beeville and Connally Corrections Facility. Dr. Coronado enjoyed being the ringside Physician for the Amateur and Pro Boxing circuit.

Dr. Coronado was preceded in death by his parents Anecleto Coronado and Margarita Saenz, Aunt; Herlinda Hernandez, Brother; Corando Coronado, Stepson; Jesse G. Lujan III.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Patricia Coronado, children; Louis Coronado (Lori), Patty Wilson(Kevin), Nelda El-Amrani (Pibo), Melissa Coronado, Jose A. Coronado Jr. (Cyndi), Frank C. Lujan; grandchildren, Ashley-Quinn, Spencer, Sammy, Kayleigh, Isabella, Joey, Christian, Julianna, Christina, Clarissa and Daniel, Great-grandchildren; Zain, Andrew, Audrey and Michael, Siblings; Yoli Gonzales (Eddie), Carlos Carrales (Diane), Carmen Almanza (Felipe). Also, numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation for Dr. Coronado will be held at Heritage Oaks Mortuary on Monday, July 27th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 28th at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.