Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
Jose Cue Obituary
Jose Luis Cue, 69, beloved father, grandfather and friend to all, peacefully passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by his family in San Antonio, Texas.

Jose was best remembered for his sense of humor, practical jokes and being the loudest voice in the room. He was an outstanding athlete, setting a high jump record in 1969 at Laredo Martin High School that was recently broken in 2017. Jose graduated from University of Houston competing in High Jump on Track & Field scholarship.

He is survived by his four daughters, Cristina Gil (Victor), Clarisa Allen (Jeffrey), Carla Lewandowski (Brad) and Claudia Shortt (Ryan), mother of his children, Noemi Cue, sister, Esperanza Castañeda, brother, Juan Cue, and his nine grandchildren.

Jose was predeceased by his mother, Maria Teresa Calderon Cue, father, Jose Luis Cue and brother, Miguel Angel Cue.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 29th.

Arrangements for Cremation by Puente & Sons.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 27, 2019
