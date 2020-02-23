|
|
José E. Garcia went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Purple Heart Recipient from the Korean Conflict. José is survived by his loving wife, Lydia for 67 years; children, Veronica, Henry (Josie), Cynthia (David), Lisa, Randall and Juanita; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters; cousins and a lifetime of friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive.
The Funeral Mass will begin at 9:30A.M. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 1619 S. Flores. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020