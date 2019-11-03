|
On October 30, 2019, Jose E. Neri, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on March 19, 1929, he immigrated to San Antonio, Texas in 1958. Jose was preceded in death by his wife Maria Luisa Neri and is survived by his eight loving children Maria Isabel Williams, Jose M. Neri, Rosalinda Romero, Anita Torres, Olga Salinas, Irma Neri, Jesus Neri, & Alicia Mendoza, 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Known by everyone as "Neri" and a man of many talents such as shining shoes, playing music, carpentry, and welding. He opened his own business, Texas Radiator Service; working until the age of 82. Music was his passion. He performed with several bands then formed his own: "Grupo Chico". He would reminisce by singing his favorite songs and playing musical instruments. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his dogs.
Visitation will begin on Monday, November 4, at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, November 5, at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019