Jose (Joe) Edgardo Guillen passed away peacefully at age 84 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
An immigrant from El Salvador, he came to the United States enlisting in the Army from 1954 to 1956 where he served in South Korea. Upon his return to the United States, he enlisted in the Air Force and retired as Master Sergeant in 1978. He began serving in the Civil Service until 2000 working as a Chief Manpower Supervisor for Ft Sam Houston Army Medical Headquarters. Jose's distinguished career in the military was part of his soul. A proud patriot who respected and loved his country.
He married in 1960 to Amelia Aracely. They traveled many places while raising four children. In their later years they enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jose is survived by his wife of 59 years Amelia; children, Aracely (Drew) Rankin, Ed (Janet) Guillen, Lisa (Rich) Manley, and Jessica Christensen; 12 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.
Services are scheduled for October 18th at Schertz Funeral Home at 8:30am with full military burial service at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please provide donations to the American Legion Missing Man Post #667.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019