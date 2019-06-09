|
November 24, 1956 - June 3, 2019
Mr. Jose "Beto" Flores born November 24, 1956 lost his battle with cancer on June 3, 2019. He will be reunited with his parents Jose Carmen and Agustina Flores, his brother Jose Carmen Flores, and grandmother Concepcion Cervantes. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Maria del Socorro Flores, his daughters Ana Lilia Flores and Lisa Sanchez(Joe Ramon), his grandchildren Larissa Renee, Sebastian Alexander, Marina Raelynn and Joe Ramon Jr., his siblings Jose Fernando Flores, Juana Maria Flores, Lucia Flores, his loving brother & sister-in-laws, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, Godchildren, cousins, and loving friends. Special thanks to Dr. Rohit Kapoor & staff, Northeast Methodist Hospital, and VITAS Healthcare for providing our father with the best care.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral procession will depart at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019