Jose Francisco Martinez, born August 21, 1944 in San Antonio, TX, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Jose was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was also a proud veteran that served honorably in the United States Air Force. Jose is preceded in death by his parents Francisco E. and Juanita C. Martinez, and sister Sofia Briseno. He is survived by his children Laura M. and Roger Milam, and Francisco J. and Emily Martinez; grandchildren Francisco J. Martinez Jr., Iliana I. Martinez, Alejandro J. Martinez, Gianna N. Wollny, and Paul J. Wollny; siblings Dolores Trevino, Eufemia Mann, Adelfa Stevens, Blanca Gonzales, Amadeo Ortiz, Arturo Lomas, and Victor Perez.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Palm Heights Mortuary. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM.

The procession will depart at 10:30 AM for an 11:00 AM Mass, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Joseph So. San Catholic Church.

A private Interment will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section. Arrangements are with Palm Heights Mortuary.