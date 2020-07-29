1/1
JOSE G. NARVAEZ
1948 - 2020
Jose G. Narvaez entered the presence of his Lord, July 25, 2020. He was born January 14, 1948 to Antonio and Benita G. Narvaez in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. Jose knew no stranger, everybody he met became his friend within minutes; he was known everywhere he went. Jose met and married the love of his life, Alicia. Together they started their family and embarked on their journey together. Jose was a hard worker always making sure everyone was taken care of. He worked for 35 years as the Harbor Manager at San Patricio Navigation District Marina. Jose loved the outdoors, especially BBQing for his family when he had the chance. He will always be remembered by his kindness and giving nature. You could always count on him being there for the big things and the small too. Jose is preceded in death by his daughter, Adriana Lujano and sisters, Petra M. Salinas and Hermila M. Laureano.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 52 years, Alicia S. Narvaez; son, Jorge (Rebecca) Narvaez; daughters, Nora A. Allen and Diana (Todd) Evans; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters; three brothers; and a host of extended family and friends.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 6pm to 8pm at Northwest Hills Christian Church (9560 Potranco Rd., 78251). To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Northwest Hills Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
