August 27, 1946 - June 14, 2019

Jose "Andy" Gomez, age 72, from Bulverde, Texas passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Andy was born August 27, 1946 in Houston, Texas to Beatrice Almendarez and Chencho P. Gomez. Andy entered the U.S. Navy after High School and served aboard the U.S.S. San Pablo as a Radio Man 3rd class. After his service to our country he worked for the City of San Antonio for 37 years before he retired as a code compliance officer. During his retirement he was active in The German Short Hair Pointer and the Britney Club of San Antonio. He was awarded the Amateur Field Champion with his short hair pointer TC. He enjoyed hunting and riding his horses. Andy attended Brackenridge High School, SAC and UTSA. Andy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria Gomez; and sister, Delfina Gomez. He is survived by his brother, Jose "Joe" Gomez (Margie) and two sisters, Guadalupe Gomez and Janie Garza (Vince); 3 step- daughters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Interment services on July 1st 2019 9:00 a.m. at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.



