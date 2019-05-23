|
|
July 30, 1932 - May 20, 2019
Jose Hendrix Lambaria, born in Pleasanton Texas on July 30, 1932 entered eternal rest on May 20, 2019 at the blessed age of 86. He proudly served in the Army & Marine Corp, Lifetime member VFW Post 3689 & American Legion Post 0579.
He will be reunited in heaven with his beloved wife Maria Martinez Lambaria, his father Sabas, his mother Maria Sotelo Lambaria,
Grandson Jason Garcia, his brother Daniel Lambaria, his sisters Janie Williams, Josefina Banda & Cleotilde Valdez. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his children Manuel Ortega (Martha), Pearl Lambaria, Shirley Garcia (Jimmie), Elida Lambaria, Yvonne Roper (Bill), Sabino Lambaria (Alice), Miguel Garza, 43 grand children and 59 great-grand children, 6 great-great grand children as well as other cousins, nephews & nieces and countless friends.
He will live forever in our hearts.
Published in Express-News on May 23, 2019