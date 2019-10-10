Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Jose Hernandez Jr.


1942 - 2019
Jose Hernandez Jr. Obituary

Jose Hernandez, Jr., age 77, passed away October 5, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born in Brownsville, TX on April 26, 1942 to Jose & Paula Hernandez; Sr. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed. He married his sweetheart and joined the U.S. Air Force at age 21 and retiring after 22 years. He then served at the Department of Defense for 22 years retiring in 2007.

Mr. Hernandez was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jose Alfredo Hernandez; and sister, Lou Santiago.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Oralia Hernandez; daughter, Laura Austin & husband Joe; grandchildren, Nicholas, Christian and Madison; brother, Carlos Hernandez & wife Nora; sisters, Estefana Liendo, Josefina Cantu and Sarah Verner; and other loving relatives.

Visitation will be 6:00 pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will be 9:00 am, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .

Published in Express-News on Oct. 10, 2019
