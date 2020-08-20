1/2
JOSE HERNANDEZ PEREZ
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jose Hernandez Perez, born April 1941, succumbed to his battle with small cell lung cancer on August 14, 2020.

Born in Mathis, Texas, he was the second of four children born to Ysidro Perez and Magdalena "Elena" Hernandez. He was a wise and thoughtful man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He cared deeply about people and was an admitted self-starter who blessed everyone he touched.

Life in Texas was difficult for a poor Mexican-American Family in 1941, but Joe, as he was known by his many friends and acquaintances, was smart, enterprising and was always committed to looking for ways to care for his Mother Elena and his siblings. As a child, he traveled the State and the Country with his mother and siblings under the watchful eye of his entrepreneurial grandfather Manuel Hernandez. His Grandfather coordinated caravans of family and friends to follow the harvesting cycles of migrant farmworkers picking cotton, beets, watermelons, corn, carrots and other crops that kept the nation fed. He recalled those childhood memories fondly, playing hide-n-seek in the cotton fields with his siblings, cousins and friends as his family toiled under the hot sun. Oblivious to the hardships they endured, he always kept an attentive eye on his Grandfather and he learned. As he matured it was that experience that convinced him starting and owning his own business was his path to success.

As a young man, he traveled throughout South and West Texas, as well as New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma and Arizona and acquired the traits of self-sufficiency, ingenuity, the value of friendship, the genuineness of hard work and the acceptance of others that can only come from adversity and hardship. These experiences molded him into the entrepreneur, community leader, and contributor for good within his community that symbolized his life. These traits have been passed on to his children who are committed to following his example.

Looking to settle down, he decided San Antonio was the place to make his mark. He met a young woman who caught his eye, the attractive Manuela "Nelo" Pardo, at the Terminal Produce Market on the edge of San Antonio's West side, where he began a courtship that ultimately led to 56 years of love and marriage. Times were tough for a young couple with a lot of love and no money, so he enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a soldier. He served honorably for four years, which included a stint in Korea. Upon completion of his service, he and Nelo planted roots and bought a home on the Southside where they raised two daughters and three sons.

In 1969, with the encouragement of his most ardent supporter, Nelo, a pick-up truck, $200 cash and the devil be damned confidence that only a go-getter understands, Fairway Landscape and Nursey took root. In the early years while he and Nelo grew Fairway, he also worked fulltime as a salesman for Saldana and Garza. All the while he slowly built his business through his tenacity, giving his customers what they wanted and identifying opportunities that lead to success. Each of his five children grew-up in the business and have, at one time or another, been a part of the Company's management and growth.

In the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Fairway is still going strong, with an expanded footprint that today includes a 36 acre tree farm, an operations base, and a retail and wholesale outlet located on Loop 1604 S. The seeds he planted have grown into a 51 year old successful business. To this day, Fairway is still family owned and is managed by three of his children and two of his grandchildren.

Through the Grace of God, he and Manuela celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary and her 83rd birthday in June 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Manuela "Nelo" Pardo Perez and together they raised an always loving and united family of five children: Jose "Joe" M. (Stacey) Perez, Ricardo "Richard" H. (Judy)

Perez, Adela "Dela" P. (Ricardo "Rick") Gonzales, Estela "Stella" Garcia-Perez and Esteban "Steve" (Lori) Perez, 19 grandchildren who adored their "Pappo", seven great-grandchildren, his sister, Maria "Mary" Elva Estrada, sisters-in-law Anna and Maria Guadalupe Pardo, brothers-in-law Patricio (Graciela), Cruz (Mary Louise "Lulu"), and Domingo (Ann) Pardo, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, many business colleagues, countless friends, his fellow Directors and staff from the Bexar-Medina-Atascosa Counties Water Control and Improvement District, and countless others he touched throughout his lifetime as a businessman.

The Family is heartbroken that due to the risks associated with contracting COVID-19, the traditional and customary practice of receiving extended Family and Friends during the viewing, the celebration of the Holy Rosary, the Funeral Mass and subsequent burial will be limited to immediate Family only.

FUNERAL SERVICES

The Rosary will be held on Friday, August 21, with the Funeral Mass celebration and burial on Saturday, August 22. We are currently planning to live stream the Holy Rosary, Funeral Mass and burial with military honors.

Join Zoom Meetinghttps://zoom.us/j/95730476926?pwd=WTFpNXRLQ3ZQYVpFQ0hHZm1oK1BUUT09

Meeting ID: 957 3047 6926Passcode: PEREZ

Please refer to The Angelus Funeral Home website at: https://www.theangelusfuneralhome.com/ for details. You are also invited to sign the guestbook that can be accessed at the same website.

We invite you to join us on Saturday morning after the burial service at 11:30 a.m., for a socially distanced opportunity to visit with the Family and break bread in the open air under the massive oak trees at the home of Estela Garcia-Perez located at 11215 W Loop 1604 S, San Antonio, Tx 78252. For everyone's safety, we kindly ask that you refrain from joining us if you have a fever, have been in contact with anyone who has contracted COVID-19 within the last 14 days or are feeling ill in any way. Arrangements by:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Rosary
06:00 PM
Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/95730476926?pwd=WTFpNXRLQ3ZQYVpFQ0hHZm1oK1BUUT09
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/95730476926?pwd=WTFpNXRLQ3ZQYVpFQ0hHZm1oK1BUUT09
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
39 entries
August 20, 2020
Our deepest condolences to our primos in San Antonio. Our hearts and prayers are with you. Words are difficult when you lose someone you cherish as family, as a friend and always a fun, loving part of our lives. We will dearly miss our cousin Joe.

Connie Amesquita Frey and Family
Family
August 20, 2020
Richard,
The OLLU family prays for your family as you grieve the loss of your father. May you find peace in your memories of him and joy in the life he continues to live in all that he touched.
Diane Melby
Diane Melby
Friend
August 20, 2020
To the Perez family, my deepest condolences on the loss of your patriarch. Although I never met him, I know that his values, morals and dedication to family and community are instilled in each of you. May God provide you comfort and peace knowing the Mr. Perez carried out his mission on earth and will now be resting in eternal peace. Con todo respeto y carino.
Gloria Vasquez
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
Richard - Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family through this heartbreaking time. Nothing we can say will ease your pain but just wanted you to know we are thinking of you. Much love to you and your family.
Stephanie Reyes
Friend
August 20, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all...
Nancy May
Friend
August 20, 2020
Richard, I'm so sorry for your loss. Your Dad lived a great life, but is in a much better place. You and your family remain in my prayers.
Lisa Mochel
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
Rest In Peace Compadre Jose Perez and condolences to the family on the loss of a giant of a man, a great family man. Gone but not forgotten.
Alvina Garcia Patterson
Family
August 20, 2020
Richard - My heart is broken for you and your family. What an amazing life your dad lived! I know your are proud to be his son. Thinking of all of you in this time of sorrow.
Laurie Griffith
August 20, 2020
Richard: You and your family are truly blessed to have such a wonderful father and role model. What an incredible life and beautiful legacy he leaves in our community. My prayers and blessings are with you and your family.
Rusty Wallace
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
Estela Steve Dela Joe Richard Mrs. Perez & the entire Perez family please accept our condolences on your deep loss. May the Lord through your faith give you the peace hope & understanding to face the days months & years ahead without your love one. We pray that your find solace through past wonderful & happy family memories that you spent with your loved one. May the perpetual light keep shinning bright on Mr. Joe Perez “+” for eternity into God’s kingdom.
Patricia and Albert Ramirez
Friend
August 20, 2020
Sandi, Sydney, and I are thinking of you, Judy, and your children at this time. Our hearts break with you and are praying for you and your whole family. Our deepest condolences, colleague.
Kevin Wolff
Friend
August 20, 2020
Richard, please accept our condolences from the Scott family on the passing of your father. A father can never be replaced, but will always be in your heart. May he rest in peace, knowing the wonderful moments that he shared with the you and the rest of your family.
Otis Scott
Friend
August 19, 2020
Richard: My deepest condolences for your loss. I pray the Lord comfort you and your family during this difficult time. May God bless you and family!
Will Fernandez
Friend
August 19, 2020
Richard: Rita & I send our sincere condolences upon the loss of your father. May he Rest-in-Peace and let perpetual light shine upon him. Rita and Joe Bray
Joseph Bray
Friend
August 19, 2020
Richard, Nancy and I extend to you and your family our heartfelt condolences on the death of your Father. You and your family will be in our prayers during this difficult time. May God pour out his love and blessings on you and your family. Nancy and Ed Kelley
Edward Kelley
Friend
August 19, 2020
Richard and family, My sincerest condolences to you and your entire family. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time. Chris Martin
Chris Martin
Friend
August 19, 2020
Richard & family. My sincere condolences on your loss. I am sure Joe is proud of his family. May God
bless you & family.
Polly Yu
Friend
August 19, 2020
Our sincerest condolences for loss of such an inspirational and driven Texan. The Perez family is in our thoughts and prayers
Andrew & Alex Gorman
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Our hearts go out to your family during this time. We pray God's blessings of grace, love, strength be upon you all.

Marcel and Angela Johnson
Marcel and Angela Johnson
Friend
August 19, 2020
Richard and family. My condolences on your loss. You will all be in my prayers. ❤
Hilary Lucas
Friend
August 19, 2020
Richard and Family,

My deepest condolences for the passing of your father.

God bless and keep you during this time of grief.

Seymour Battle
Friend
August 19, 2020
The Laurel family sends our heartfelt condolences. Mr. Perez is one of a kind and he will be missed. We love you all and pray for your peace and comfort.
Amy Laurel
Family
August 19, 2020
Joe u were such a great friend & cousin we will miss u dearly our condolences to the Perez family
Robert & Carmen Pardo
August 19, 2020
A truly good person to have known growing up as well as being a good neighbor. Please accept our condolences for your loss.

The Mungia Family
August 19, 2020
Richard, May the dear Lord bless you and your entire family during this sorrowful time. Your family is in my prayers.

Steve Cochran
Steve Cochran
Friend
August 19, 2020
Sending our deepest condolences to your family. You all are in our prayers.
The Keammerer Family
Coworker
August 19, 2020
We didn't have the privilege of meeting Joe, but we have seen his impact through his son Richard. The size of Richard's impact on many of our lives, like that of his father on him, is only exceeded by the size of his heart. Our condolences are with Richard, Judy, and the entire family.

- Ivan & Yesica Jaime
Ivan Jaime
Coworker
August 19, 2020
We send our most sincere condolences to all of Joe Perez's family. The greatest gift we can ever give to this world is our legacy and the Perez family legacy has a history of service, heart and committment to their community like no other. You have our prayers and hearts during this difficult time. I am positive that Joe left one of the greatest marks on earth through his actions and the Perez Family Legacy.
Lloyd and Alex Verstuyft
Friend
August 18, 2020
My most sincere condolences on your loss. Tio was a great man who will truly be missed but never forgotten. Sending my love and hugs to all. My prayers are with y’all. May God give y’all strength and peace during this time.
Cynthia (Pardo) Maldonado
Family
August 18, 2020
Manuel Hernandez Jr took me to a wedding or Quince of the family a few years ago. It was such a pleasure to meet you all. Everyone was so welcoming. Jose was such a sweet man that with his wife raised a beautiful close family. My condolences to you all, May God bring you peace and strength. Manuel and I will keep y'all in our prayers. God Bless.
Noemi Ruiz
Friend
August 18, 2020
Joe was such a sweet man. Loved sharing some crown drinks with him. Always nice to be around. RIP ❤
Becky Schneider
August 18, 2020
I had the honor of knowing Jose for almost 10yrs. He was very respectful and always knew what he wanted. You will be greatly missed my friend. Thank you always your neighbor and friend.
Robert and Maria Alvarez
Friend
August 18, 2020
He was a great man. And my cousin that I look up to and loved and will miss . And a great family man. R I P. Jose
Manuel Hernandez
Family
August 18, 2020
A true gentleman, friend and former neighbor. Our sincerest condolences and sympathy in this very sad time .
May God bless and keep the entire family.
Ray & Lydia Martinez
Friend
August 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Senaida Munoz
Friend
August 18, 2020
My deepest condolences
Daniel & Gina Salinas
Friend
August 18, 2020
My condolences to the entire Perez family.
Yvette Robinson
August 18, 2020
Our most sincere condolences and prayers for the entire family .. RIP Mr. Perez
Rey & Melba Grado
Friend
August 18, 2020
Always in our thoughts
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brenda Pe&#241;a
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved