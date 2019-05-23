|
|
November 20, 1952 - May 18, 2019
Jose (Joe) I. Ibarra was born in Corpus Christi on November 20, 1952 and passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 in San Antonio after a long and difficult battle with liver and kidney disease & diabetes. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Burton-Ibarra, and their 3 children: Vanessa, Alyssa and husband, Mario and Matthew. His sister, Diana and husband, Arnulfo and their 3 children: Arnulfo, Laura and Lorena and their families, Daniel P. Espinoza, and Ruben Espinoza and son Joshua.
Visitation to be held at Puente & Sons, 14315 Judson Rd., San Antonio, TX 78233
Wednesday, May 22 from 1-8 pm., Rosary- 6:30 pm. & Memorial/Eulogy- 7 pm. Visitation will continue Thursday, May 23 from 9-noon at Puente & Sons followed by a 2 pm Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 16075 N. Evans Rd., Selma, TX where he will be laid to rest at a later date in the Matthew I Columbarian. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Texas Liver Institute (San Antonio) would be encouraged.
Published in Express-News on May 23, 2019