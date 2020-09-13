Our beloved Jose (Joe) L. Perez, age 70, went to be with the Lord and gained his wings on 2 September 2020. He was born on 7 May 1950 in San Antonio, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his mother Clemencia Vera Perez and his father Victor S. Perez, his brothers, Gilbert Perez, Richard Perez, Miguel Perez, Robert Perez, Jesse Perez and his son Joe Perez.

He is survived by his beloved daughter Katherine Perez, sons Mark Perez, Joseph Perez, Jayson Perez, his granddaughters Gabriella Nicole Sanchez and Jalyssa Jewel Perez, his grandsons Camden Perez, Diego Perez, Joseph Andrew Perez, , his step grandchildren, Jazmine Michael Sulaica, John Jacob Sulaica, Reeca Rodriguez. He is also survived by his three sisters, Esther Pena, Eva Gonzales and Esperanza Perez-Rocha and all his nephews and nieces that loved and adored their uncle.

Joe graduated from Lanier High School, where he played football and was co-captain of the football team. After graduation he went on to St. Phillip's Nursing School and became a Registered Nurse. He proudly served in the US Army as an officer, during Desert Storm and was awarded numerous awards during his service. Joe worked as a Registered Nurse at the VA hospital where he worked for 30 years. He also worked at Lutheran General, Santa Rosa, and Baptist hospitals. Joe loved to work with his hands, loved to build and rebuilt his cars. He enjoyed working on his yard and was very meticulous about his plants and yard. Joe loved all kinds of sports he loved his Cowboys and Spurs. Joe was a world traveler, he loved to travel extensively whether it be on cruises or road trips. His last trip was to visit Germany and did what he really wanted to do, go to a German Beer Fest in Stuttgart Germany. He also went on a Greek Cruise which he absolutely enjoyed as well as one of his greatest wishes was to visit Rome and the Vatican.

Joe was a very loving and caring man, his laugh and his kindness will be missed by all that knew him.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 9:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North with a rosary to begin at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Chapel services will be held at 8:00 AM on September 16, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.