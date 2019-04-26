|
May 15, 1950 - April 9, 2019
Jose Longoria, went to be with our Lord on April 9, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born on May 15, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas to Johnny (Popo) Longoria and Guadalupe (Memo) Flores Longoria. Jose served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant.
He then worked in the U.S. civil service and retired after 22 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carlos Longoria and sister, Frances (Pancha) Gonzales.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Sofia Longoria; sons, Jose Longoria, Jr. and Juan Roberto (J.R.) Longoria; daughters, Cassandra Ann Gutierrez and Rebecca (Becca) Gardner; granddaughter, Martika Elise Duperault; sisters, Manuela (Nellie) Gonzales and Lucia (Lucy) L. Solis; brothers, Ramon Longoria and Raul Garay; several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary, 8008 Military Drive West, San Antonio, Texas 78227. Procession to depart Castle Ridge Mortuary at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 to St. Anthony Mary Claret, 6150 Roft Road, San Antonio, Texas 78253 for a Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter No. 2, at 1:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to , (800) 822-6344 or .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2019