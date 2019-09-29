|
|
September 19, 2019
Jose Luis Cué, 69, beloved father, grandfather and friend to all, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by his family in San Antonio, Texas.
Jose was best remembered for his sense of humor, practical jokes and being the loudest voice in the room. He was an outstanding athlete,
setting a high jump record in 1969 at Laredo Martin High School that was held for 48 years. Jose graduated from University of Houston competing in High Jump on a Track & Field scholarship.
He is survived by his four daughters, Cristina Gil (Victor), Clarisa Allen (Jeffrey), Carla Lewandowski (Brad) and Claudia Shortt (Ryan), mother of his children, Noemi Cué, sister, Esperanza Castañeda, brother, Juan Cué, and his nine grand- children.
Jose was predeceased by his mother, Maria Teresa Calderon Cué, father, Jose Luis Cué and brother, Miguel Angel Cué.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 29th.
Arrangements for Cremation
by Puente & Sons.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019